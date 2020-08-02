Taking a leaf from the Swiggy playbook to assist aqua farmers

The more they talked, the more interested Somasundaram got in the scope for mobile tech to make a dent in aquaculture. Farmers in this domain were more prosperous than the average farmer in other areas of agriculture. Shrimp farming entails an expenditure of ₹10 lakh per acre, which amounts to an investment of ₹1 crore for two half-yearly hauls from a five-acre farm. Yet, the adoption of technology was so low in India that aquaculture was far less productive than in other countries.