Home >News >Business Of Life >Taking the digital path
Taking the digital path1 min read . Updated: 06 Sep 2020, 10:34 PM IST
Startups have been quick to spot the opportunity and help corporates financially gain from digital transformation
Even before Covid-19 digitization was growing albeit unevenly, across industries and companies. Startups have been quick to spot the opportunity and help corporates financially gain from digital transformation.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated
×