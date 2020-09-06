Home >News >Business Of Life >Taking the digital path
Photo: istock
Photo: istock

Taking the digital path

1 min read . Updated: 06 Sep 2020, 10:34 PM IST howindialives.com

Startups have been quick to spot the opportunity and help corporates financially gain from digital transformation

Even before Covid-19 digitization was growing albeit unevenly, across industries and companies. Startups have been quick to spot the opportunity and help corporates financially gain from digital transformation.

Taking the digital path
View Full Image
Taking the digital path
Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
Insurers said the simplification of the purchase process may encourage more people to buy life insurance.

Irdai’s push for digitization makes buying life insurance policy easier

5 min read . 07 Aug 2020
PSL guidelines were last reviewed for commercial banks in April 2015 and for urban cooperative banks in May 2018, respectively. (Mint)

Loans to startups get priority lending tag

2 min read . 05 Sep 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout