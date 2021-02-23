OPEN APP
Home >News >Business Of Life >Tandav controversy: Amazon India Originals’ head records statement
A still from Tandav (HT)

1 min read . Updated: 23 Feb 2021, 05:49 PM IST PTI

  • Purohit got her statements recorded at the Hazratganj Police Station as per the court’s direction
  • The Allahabad High Court had earlier this month ordered no coercive action against Purohit in the case

Lucknow: Amazon Prime Video's India Originals Head Aparna Purohit Tuesday visited a police station here to record her statement in connection with an FIR registered against her and others over the alleged derogatory depiction of Hindu deities in web series "Tandav".

"Purohit got her statements recorded at the Hazratganj Police Station as per the court’s direction. Some questions were asked and if need be she will be called again. The probe is on in the case related to the 'Tandav' web series," Deputy Commissioner of Police Somen Barma told PTI.

The Allahabad High Court had earlier this month ordered no coercive action against Purohit in the case.

In January, an FIR was lodged at the police station against Purohit, "Tandav" series director Ali Abbas, producer Himanshu Krishna Mehra, writer Gaurav Solanki, and an unidentified person.

The nine-episode political thriller starring Bollywood A-listers Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia and Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, started streaming on the platform in January.

In Uttar Pradesh, FIRs have been registered against the show in Greater Noida and Shahjahanpur also, besides Lucknow.



