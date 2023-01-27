Tata Motors to hike prices of passenger vehicles by 1.2% from February1 min read . Updated: 27 Jan 2023, 04:12 PM IST
- Tata Motors on Wednesday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹3,043 crore in the December quarter, its first profit in two years, on account of robust sales.
Tata Motors Ltd said on Friday it would hike prices of its passenger vehicles by 1.2% on a weighted average basis from 1 February, citing a rise in overall input costs.
