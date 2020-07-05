The pandemic has accelerated digital adaptation across sectors. In healthcare, cost, access and quality have been the main drivers of demand for technology. Across the world, there is a drive towards improving health outcomes using tech.

The pandemic has accelerated digital adaptation across sectors. In healthcare, cost, access and quality have been the main drivers of demand for technology. Across the world, there is a drive towards improving health outcomes using tech.

View Full Image Tech helps find a cure

View Full Image Tech helps find a cure Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in