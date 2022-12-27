10 unmissable books of 2022 on business, economics and finance9 min read . Updated: 28 Dec 2022, 12:01 AM IST
Crypto, war, India’s north-south divide and food feature in this year’s list of best books.
MUMBAI : The world has too much choice. Books are no exception to this, sometimes making it difficult for readers to decide what to read and what to avoid. So, as 2022 comes to an end, here’s a Mint curated list of 10 unmissable books on business, economics and finance, published during the course of the year. Dear reader, listed in no particular order, each one of these books will help you make more sense of the complicated world that we live in.