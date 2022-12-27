10 unmissable books of 2022 on business, economics and finance

This is one of the books that really helps us understand why the world works the way it does. Earlier this year, Russia attacked Ukraine and the price of commodities, including oil, skyrocketed. Wheat is another commodity which became very expensive in the aftermath of the war, given that Russia is the largest exporter and Ukraine, the fifth largest. This supply would no longer be available given the war and, hence, wheat prices went up. Nonetheless, prices didn’t just go up because of the expected shortage of the foodgrain, they have also gone up because “speculators poured their money into commodities to “hedge" against the inflation to come". This was possible because commodities have been turned into financial assets, which can be bought and sold on exchanges. This financialization of commodities is at the heart of Russell’s book and he suggests that this trend may have been also responsible for triggering the Arab Spring in 2011. All in all, a very riveting book for those interested in the truly big picture.

