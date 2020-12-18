The art of making decisions with least amount of information

Over the years, the most common advice one gives or gets is the logical one: Make an informed decision, take your time, gather all the data you can, speak to all the experts, weigh the pros and cons, delay the decision-making to the very end, weigh the risks and rewards and, finally, make an informed decision. There are countless situations in life when this may be the right thing to do. Say, when buying a new car, a new house, choosing between different universities or a job, etc. I personally have never been a fan of these and, yes, I have perhaps made some poor decisions in life. However, as long as they were not life-defining or irreversible, I have gone with my instinct over analysis. Experience, however, has taught me that despite all the analysis one does, things almost never work out according to the original plan. I realised the biggest skill one needs is to master the art of making decisions with the least amount of information, not go on an analysis overdrive. Over time, people who succeed know how to quickly identify the key reasons for taking a decision.