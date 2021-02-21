Subscribe
The case for diversification

1 min read . 06:15 PM IST howindialives.com

India's agriculture production has been growing but is still dominated by rice and wheat thanks in part to subsidies

India's agriculture production has been growing but is still dominated by rice and wheat thanks in part to subsidies. However, with better data and technology, Indian farming can diversify crops profitably.

