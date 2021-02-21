The case for diversification

The case for diversification1 min read . 06:15 PM IST
India's agriculture production has been growing but is still dominated by rice and wheat thanks in part to subsidies. However, with better data and technology, Indian farming can diversify crops profitably.
India's agriculture production has been growing but is still dominated by rice and wheat thanks in part to subsidies. However, with better data and technology, Indian farming can diversify crops profitably.
