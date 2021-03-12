The co-working wonder

As always, luck and fortuitous timing helped. The company raised ₹200 crore in August 2019, just a month before global co-working provider WeWork’s spectacular failed IPO in September. The company held on to its “dry powder", says Ramani. “Between August 2019 and March 2020, we did not go crazy with our expansion. A large part of that funding was with us even in March and continues to stay with us, because our expansion strategy is on the back of our managed aggregation model. Once we saw the sales were picking up, we became extremely bullish as we are today. So we don’t need funding for this year. 2022 we will be at a point, if all goes well, that we will be generating enough cash flows internally to continue to fuel our growth. And 2023 is when we want to take the business IPO."