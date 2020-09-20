The confounding problem of garbage-in, garbage-out in ML

One of the top 10 trends in data and analytics this year as leaders navigate the covid-19 world, according to Gartner, is “augmented data management." It’s the growing use of tools with ML/AI to clean and prepare robust data for AI-based analytics. Companies are currently striving to go digital and derive insights from their data, but the roadblock is bad data, which leads to faulty decisions. In other words: garbage in, garbage out.