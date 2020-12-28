OPEN APP
Home >News >Business Of Life >The covid boost to edtech
The covid boost to edtech
The covid boost to edtech

The covid boost to edtech

1 min read . Updated: 28 Dec 2020, 07:05 AM IST howindialives.com

The controversy around Whitehat Jr. ads seemed to suggest that edtech is in a red ocean, and the only way to create demand is to push ads promising the impossible

The controversy around Whitehat Jr. ads seemed to suggest that edtech is in a red ocean, and the only way to create demand is to push ads promising the impossible.

Also Read | Urgency to fix India’s bankruptcy code

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Photo: Reuters

6.8 magnitude earthquake strikes off coast of Chile, no tsunami risk

1 min read . 08:44 AM IST
President-elect Joe Biden.

United States facing 'four historic crises at once', says Joe Biden

2 min read . 08:26 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

PM Modi to flag off 100 th Kisan Rail today

1 min read . 08:13 AM IST
Shaun Roache, chief economist of Asia-Pacific at S&P Global Ratings.

‘Excessive fiscal tightening can prove to be counter-productive’

6 min read . 07:50 AM IST


The covid boost to edtech
View Full Image
The covid boost to edtech
Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout