The year 2020 was unique. It demanded a different kind of leader, one who could lead when they didn’t know what to do but, at the same time, offer enough empathy and motivation to ensure their team doesn’t lose hope. And this is when mindfulness came to their rescue.

If there’s one thing the pandemic year has reminded us it is the importance of practise of mindfulness, which builds core emotional and mental strength and opens the door to confident actions and purposeful decision-making. Leaders who practise mindfulness are able to find stability, even in uncertain times, leading to clarity of thoughts.

Also Read | Why India needs to look east at Taiwan

That’s why in 2021 it has become all the more important that organisations embrace mindfulness and encourage their employees to practise it as well. For, as research shows, it builds long-term resilience, mental agility, creativity, and a focused and creative mind.

A personal favourite mindfulness strategy, which is both simple and powerful, is to say to myself, “There is no stress in this moment." Just say it slowly. Can you just feel your shoulders relax?

Here are some other ways you or companies can employ to change a mind full to being mindful:

To start with, organisations must include mindfulness-based stress reduction programmes as part of their learning curriculum, thereby sending a clear message of support and recognition to their employees, that this topic matters, its ok to need it and they know people might have to learn how to be mindful. This means it can be safely talked about. This is greatly enhanced if organisation also set up communities of practice where colleagues can come together for a dhamma discussion. This allows people to share, learn and support each other.

Many employees love a challenge, why not run a month of mindfulness challenge and the winner is the person who registers the highest number of mindful minutes? This has certainly drawn many sceptics into the new world of mindfulness and its abundant benefits.

Finally, in a multi-experience approach which works so well, organisations will reap the benefits of making one of the many mindfulness apps available. The well-known Headspace app is fantastic for children and teenagers too, indirectly calming the mind of a stressed employee-parent supporting their children with home schooling.

Mindfulness helps build mental agility and develop a mind that is focused, curious and creative. It helps to explore ways to take micro steps towards a strong mind that is resilient, less prone to interruption and maintains focus. Organisations will reap the benefits of investing in and encouraging good mental health practices while focusing on a holistic approach of achieving KPIs at work wherein the employees are "mindfully" motivated to be their best and bring their best and whole self to work.

(Mary McSparron is head, market services, Tesco Bengaluru)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via