The customer as the new social media influencer

The food business has taken an outsize hit from covid-19 as restaurants have been closed and many are wary to order in. Chefs have taken to social media to endorse their colleagues, and point out the sanitization protocols they’re following. Radhika Khandelwal, executive chef and owner, Radish Hospitality, which owns Fig & Maple in Delhi, has been ordering food from various small and independent eateries and posting reviews with a particular focus on the hygiene practices on her social media channels. Other chefs who order from Fig & Maple have started returning the gesture. This is not something they do consciously, she says. “Chefs often bounce ideas off one another and share feedback. This is just an extension of it," she says. “Building a sense of community in these times is also paramount," she says. “If just posting a picture makes a difference to my peers and their work, I’m really glad to do it."