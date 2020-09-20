Home >News >Business Of Life >The Data AI powerhouse
Artificial intelligence
Artificial intelligence

The Data AI powerhouse

1 min read . Updated: 20 Sep 2020, 10:16 PM IST howindialives.com

More data creates better AI, which makes for a superior product, which in turn draws in more data

The company's product, its ability to generate data, and AI capabilities are linked. More data creates better AI, which makes for a superior product, which in turn draws in more data.

Souce: CB Insights
View Full Image
Souce: CB Insights
Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePapermint is now on Telegram. Join mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout