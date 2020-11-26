The fake promise of the office counsellor

Dinesh Sahni had been working at a Mumbai-based digital media company for over a year when the problems started. Workplace politics, an over-competitive work culture, and long working hours started affecting his mental health . Feeling overwhelmed, he signed up for counselling services offered by his company. After a few weeks of being in the programme, he realised it wasn’t helping him much.

Today, looking back at his experience, Sahni says: “A lot of companies are subscribing to mental health service providers and facilitating free counselling for employees. But I think a lot of it is just lip service as it takes a lot more to change the very fabric, the very essence of how an organization operates."

Holistic employee mental health is integral to creating a thriving workplace, especially at a time when people are stressed and tired of working from home because of the pandemic. Everything, from productivity, decision-making and engagement, to the overall work culture of an organization, rests on the well-being of the worker. Employee happiness, though, depends on a number of well-being facilities. One cannot address well-being concerns in an organization by merely accessing counselling support or conducting the occasional mental health webinar. It’s crucial when thinking of employee well-being to take into account the virtues that help organizations flourish by creating the optimum work environment. Simply put, when companies put their people’s mental health first, it has a direct impact on the bottom-line and builds resilience.

Chaotic work cultures

At a corporate firm with a so-called open-door policy, marketing professional Jahnavi Nayak was unable to share any constructive feedback with her manager. In fact, her reporting manager would be rude and condescending in every conversation. “I was either told to figure out things on my own or yelled at for petty mistakes. I would be yelled at even if I misplaced a comma in my copy," says Nayak.

She started having panic attacks. “I wasn’t able to perform well and I started making more mistakes," she says. Attempts to resolve the issue with HR failed as her manager had already complained about Nayak. Escalating the issue didn’t help either, as the senior management didn’t take the problem very seriously. Eventually, Nayak quit the job and sought help externally, by approaching a therapist. Would she have opted for counselling if the workplace offered it? “Yes, but in the end, a toxic work culture can’t be changed with just a few counselling sessions."

Asif Upadhye, director of Never Grow Up, a work culture consultancy, sheds light on what can be done in such a case. “Build a platform where employees can speak up and voice their opinions, making them a part of the decision-making process. This will help organizations craft long-term well-being programmes that reflect the pulse of the company and that address well-being needs even in an industry-specific or role-specific manner," he says, adding, “Sensitization programmes, mental health workshops and internal communications are solid ways to at least start a dialogue around well-being at work".

Creating a well-being zone

While a “great place to work" certificate is hung on the walls of many offices, it begs the question of whether it is also a safe space to work in terms of employees feeling comfortable enough to be themselves and function at their own pace.

“In my experience, workplaces have HR design activities for the employees so they can maintain ‘well-being’ like yoga, Zumba, team games. Some workplaces don’t recognize it beyond the extent of ‘we are a safe space, please do come and talk to us when you need to’. I think what a lot of organizations fail to understand is that merely saying the words “safe space" without doing what it takes to create and maintain a safe space is of absolutely no use," says Lalitha Jayaram, a sales manager with an IT company in Bengaluru.

Jayaram has been suffering from anxiety for quite some time and in her career spanning seven years only in one job was she “lucky enough" to have an empathetic boss. “A safe space at work for me would mean that I can be open up with my team members about my mental health condition, that I can tell my immediate boss actual details of it so she understands when I say I’m having a panic attack or a bad day or can’t get out of my bed on some days," she says.

A safe space could also mean there is a counsellor available who will maintain the confidentiality of sessions. Such a space builds when everyone talks about their conditions openly. The leadership could share their experiences and show employees why and how they truly understand the importance of mental health. It would mean empathy and actual sensitivity to how a person’s condition can also affect their productivity. But arriving at this level of understanding requires training employees in workplace sensitivity.

Jayaram adds, “It also requires that the employees understand why it is important—if they see no point in it, they’re just going to limit their empathy to leaving people with any condition ‘alone for a while’ when they have bad days."

One of the ways companies can create awareness and deploy policies for mental health is through an employee assistance programme (EAP) that offers confidential counselling to employees and their families as per requirement.

While EAPs traditionally have assisted workers with issues like alcohol or substance abuse, most now cover mental health as well. However, it should not be that an employee can avail an employee assistance programme only when they are going through a clinical disorder.

Kanika Agarwal, founder of MindPeers, a mental health platform, shares her idea of an effective employee assistance programme.

“It needs to be a proactive, preventive approach, where details of the EAP are shared with all employees and there are EAPs designed for specific situations like everyday work stress, so that the situation can be corrected before it becomes critical." She also recommends a digitally integrated employee assistance programme that can be accessed easily by everyone.

Lastly and most importantly, organizations need to invest in the mental health of their employees and make them their number one priority. Upadhye says, “Well-being at work has a direct impact on every single part of the employee lifecycle and corporate India is on the brink of a mental health epidemic. While a handful of organizations are on their way to making mental health programmes an indispensable part of the workplace, a larger chunk of organizations are only just getting comfortable with the idea of deploying wellbeing policies."

Divya Naik is a Mumbai-based writer, psychotherapist and rational emotive behaviour therapy and cognitive behaviour therapy counsellor.

