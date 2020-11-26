The fake promise of the office counsellor

Jayaram has been suffering from anxiety for quite some time and in her career spanning seven years only in one job was she “lucky enough" to have an empathetic boss. “A safe space at work for me would mean that I can be open up with my team members about my mental health condition, that I can tell my immediate boss actual details of it so she understands when I say I’m having a panic attack or a bad day or can’t get out of my bed on some days," she says.