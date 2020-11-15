The fall and rise of startups in the hyperlocal delivery space

“The quality of people who can deliver things from point A to point B is still a big challenge," says Deepak Ravindran, who founded one of India’s first concierge apps, Lookup, in 2014, which connected consumers to local businesses over chat. It had big backers and got acquired by NowFloats in 2016. “When we were running Lookup, we got dependent on companies like Roadrunnr for providing a quality delivery experience seamlessly. Even today, that kind of support is a big thing to have, like a delivery API (application programming interface). Payment, which was also a big issue for us, got sorted because of UPI. But even now hiring good people is difficult, and you can’t keep relying on discounts for stickiness with customers."