The future of EVs in India

The pandemic has given a boost to electric vehicles across the world as commuters avoid public transport.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The pandemic has given a boost to electric vehicles across the world as commuters avoid public transport. But there are concerns regarding charging infrastructure and range. The case is no different in India.

The pandemic has given a boost to electric vehicles across the world as commuters avoid public transport. But there are concerns regarding charging infrastructure and range. The case is no different in India.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}