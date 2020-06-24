The habits business leaders formed during lockdown

For Edelweiss AMC’s CEO Radhika Gupta, the lockdown helped her rekindle her relationship with cooking. “I used to run a restaurant from my dorm in Wharton around 15 years ago. I used to enjoy cooking food for friends. But with work taking precedence, I never went back to it," says Gupta, who has a full-time cook at home. When the lockdown started, Gupta had this sudden urge to make something in the kitchen. She started with simpler dishes, and then began experimenting with Mexican food and is also making cheese at home. “This time has taught me to be creative. Just like I have done some ‘creative substitution’ while cooking due to unavailability of ingredients, for work too I have been following the same technique — make do with what we have. Since we couldn’t get actors for our campaigns, our employees stepped in, and one of them even learnt video editing."