OPEN APP
Home >News >Business Of Life >The lure of mindstream tech

While covid hit the economy hard, for many agritech startups, 2020 has been a good year. The amount raised by the agritech and food startups rose by 15.5% year-on-year to $26.1 billion

The lure of mindstream tech
View Full Image
The lure of mindstream tech
MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Describing the condition of farmers as bad in the country, Meghalaya Governor Satya Pal Malik said that they are getting poorer day by day while the salary of government officials and staff increases after every three years.

Meghalaya governor Satya Pal Malik backs protesting farmers, urges Modi govt not to offend them

2 min read . 07:29 AM IST
Countries including Norway and Denmark have already suspended their rollouts of the AstraZeneca vaccine because of concerns about blood clots.

Netherlands suspends rollout of AstraZeneca jab

1 min read . 07:05 AM IST
A beneficiary gets the COVID-19 vaccine at Nair Hospital, in Mumbai on Friday.

Maharashtra: Complete lockdown in Nagpur, night curfew in Latur as cases surge

2 min read . 06:59 AM IST
The UP Police's 112 service (formerly the 100 service) currently has around 4,500 vehicles of which nearly 3,000 are four-wheeler SUVs and the remaining two-wheeler motorcycles.

Greater Noida techie robbed of at gunpoint while out shopping with wife

1 min read . 06:59 AM IST
Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout