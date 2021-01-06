Subscribe
Home >News >Business Of Life >The most de-stressing room in your house isn’t a room
Perhaps because they are so recently in utero, children unselfconsciously seek tiny spaces

The most de-stressing room in your house isn’t a room

3 min read . 11:19 PM IST Christina Poletto , The Wall Street Journal

It’s winter, and Covid’s got us largely homebound. If there ever was a time to trick out a cozy, comforting nook, it’s now.

When Covid-19 took hold, graduate student Anna Palmer claimed a compact hideaway under a stair landing in the Sewanee, Tenn., home she shares with her partner. She can barely stand up in the space—which is hemmed in by two book-lined walls and a honey-pine staircase. No matter. A small mattress, blankets, pillows and a long bolster encourage repose and hours of solace.

“It was essential that we find our own spaces and activities to mentally survive the pandemic," said Ms. Palmer, 26. “Reading in the book nook was, and still is, my thing."

