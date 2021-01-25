Home >News >Business Of Life >The race to fix the global waste crisis
The race to fix the global waste crisis1 min read . Updated: 25 Jan 2021, 05:08 AM IST
Images of towering landfills and marine life struggling with plastic highlights the growing problem of waste generation
Images of towering landfills and marine life struggling with plastic highlights the growing problem of waste generation. These visuals also reflect a growing recognition of the problem, and therefore the promise that it would be solved.
MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Prez Biden won't relax Covid travel restrictions as Trump had planned2 min read . 05:41 AM IST
‘India weighing 30 vaccine candidates under its immunization programme’4 min read . 05:18 AM IST
The race to fix the global waste crisis1 min read . 05:08 AM IST
Rising from the ashes to figure out the business of dry waste4 min read . 05:07 AM IST
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.
×