The value of software

The value of software1 min read . Updated: 09 Aug 2020, 10:28 PM IST
In August 2011, investor Marc Andreessen wrote 'Why software in Eating the World', saying more major industries are run on software and delivered as online services
In August 2011, investor Marc Andreessen wrote 'Why software in Eating the World', saying more major industries are run on software and delivered as online services
In August 2011, investor Marc Andreessen wrote 'Why software in Eating the World', saying more major industries are run on software and delivered as online services. His words hold truer today than ever before.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated