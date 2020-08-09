Home >News >Business of Life >The value of software
Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

The value of software

1 min read . Updated: 09 Aug 2020, 10:28 PM IST howindialives.com

In August 2011, investor Marc Andreessen wrote 'Why software in Eating the World', saying more major industries are run on software and delivered as online services

In August 2011, investor Marc Andreessen wrote 'Why software in Eating the World', saying more major industries are run on software and delivered as online services. His words hold truer today than ever before.


The value of software
View Full Image
The value of software
Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout