The work-from-home productivity hacks learnt this year

People may be well adjusted to working from home by now, but it’s been a mixed bag of rewards. Our work efficiency might have increased but so have our stress levels. We are constantly chatting on our phones but we’re feeling lonelier. While there is much expert advice available on creating a healthy work-from-home environment, it was only through personal experience that we found, or are still finding, a rhythm that works for us. Whether it is keeping the hardest tasks for early morning or late at night when the children are asleep, using a standing desk or going for a walk while taking calls, or doing yoga midday, professionals from across India share productivity and self-care hacks they learnt this year.