The World’s Richest Person Auditions His Five Children to Run LVMH, the Luxury Empire15 min read . Updated: 20 Apr 2023, 07:37 PM IST
- Bernard Arnault drilled his offspring in math when young, assigned them company roles and mentors as adults, then made them joint owners of a firm empowered to run the luxury conglomerate
Once a month, Bernard Arnault gathers his children for lunch inside a private dining room at the headquarters of LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, his globe-spanning luxury goods company.
