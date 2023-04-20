Home / News / Business Of Life /  The World’s Richest Person Auditions His Five Children to Run LVMH, the Luxury Empire
The World’s Richest Person Auditions His Five Children to Run LVMH, the Luxury Empire

The Wall Street Journal
Head of world's top luxury group LVMH head Bernard Arnault delivers a speech during the LVMH general assembly in Paris, on April 20, 2023. (Photo by ALAIN JOCARD / AFP) (AFP)Premium
  • Bernard Arnault drilled his offspring in math when young, assigned them company roles and mentors as adults, then made them joint owners of a firm empowered to run the luxury conglomerate

Once a month, Bernard Arnault gathers his children for lunch inside a private dining room at the headquarters of LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, his globe-spanning luxury goods company.

