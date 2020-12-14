These founders took the road less travelled to reap rewards

Many SaaS (software-as-a-service) startups out of India making a dent in global markets are similarly drawn towards this alternative path. “You don’t need a lot of venture capital to build a software product. Go-to-market (GTM) is where it gets expensive and that’s where large VC rounds are raised. In our case, we decided we could not afford a marketing-led GTM. We wanted a product-led GTM," says Vijay Rayapati, founder of Minjar in Bengaluru, which got acquired in 2018 by US-based Nutanix for an undisclosed amount, rumoured to be around $50 million. The total funding it had raised was $2 million.