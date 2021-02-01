This chip lets the bat do the talkin’ via a mobile app

New use cases arise in the course of trials by players. “Earlier, the tech inputs we got were from videos, which show your head position and all that. But with this chip on the bat, it’s very different," says Panchal, whose focus is on being in the reckoning for a Test cap, which will require batting for long periods. “After two hours of batting, if you get numbers to show if the speed of your bat swing and power you are generating are dropping towards the end of the session, it helps you tweak your training."