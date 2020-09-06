This startup is slimming the work of dietitians, nutritionists

It’s hard enough to stick to a diet plan. Now imagine getting 50 dieters to stick to their personalized plans. That’s what a dietitian tries to do. This is more complicated in India. What a Bengali likes is far from the go-to rajma-chawal of a Punjabi. A Malayali’s avial has to match the nutrition of a Maharashtrian’s thali.

Proficiency in Excel can help dietitians stay on top of the food pyramids of clients. But it’s hard work to digest spreadsheets. Now a fresh crop of nutrition apps and software want to make this process as smooth as butter.

One of these is Zoconut, a startup from Noida with cloud-based software that helps dietitians and nutritionists manage clients and track adherence to meal plans. Although there are a number of SaaS products for doctors, the needs of dietitians are far more involved, says Manya Madan, co-founder and CEO of Zoconut, explaining the startup’s focus on this narrow vertical. We mostly go to a doctor for one-off consultations or short-term interventions. But engagement with a dietitian typically involves a bigger commitment in time and money.

View Full Image Trying to change a client’s lifestyle and habits involves regular followup. Manya Madan co-founder and CEO, Zoconut

“They’re trying to change your lifestyle and habits. That involves regular followup," points out Madan. Hence, the need for software designed specifically for such a use case. Just recording data in Excel and communicating over WhatsApp or email isn’t enough.

NEW DIET PLAN

“It was cumbersome to make diet plans and send them out over email. Now clients access their plans in the app which also makes tracking and periodic reports easy to generate," says Poojitha Kumar, dietitian with Right Living, which has a number of corporate clients in Bengaluru for its wellness programmes. The medical and nutritional history of every client is readily available to the dietitian on the app, which helps to contextualize any interaction.

Madan and her two co-founders, Paras Garg and Balkeerat Singh, started building a SaaS product for pharmacy stores, Pharmbooks. “One day a dietitian asked if we could make an app for her. She had tried out a few US nutrition apps but did not find them suitable for use in India. We built it and then realized we could sell it to other dietitians as well," says Madan. They started to make money doing that and so pivoted their business at the start of 2018.

One of the early adopters was Chandigarh-based Shreya Family Diet Clinic which had 14 clinics around the country. Digitization moved most of the business online over the past couple of years, which has proved to be a blessing in the pandemic.

“At the same time, revenue increased fourfold because the team in Chandigarh could handle many more clients online," says Madan. “Now they’ve got a lot of overseas clients as well because Indians are everywhere and they like diet plans tailored for them."

From food groups and nutrition analysis to diet preferences and common allergies, the requirements of Indians are quite unique. So diet plan templates in American apps rarely make the cut. That’s where Zoconut helps Indian dietitians with a food and nutrition database with which they can make plans easily.

The app also takes into account the typical diet preferences of clients based on their ethnic origins. “If you have a South Indian client, you can’t suggest aloo paratha for breakfast," points out Madan, although some South Indians who love parathas may disagree.

All three co-founders of Zoconut are computer science and engineering grads. It was as batchmates in college that they started taking up software projects on a freelance basis. Their first entrepreneurial idea was to sell medicines online, but realized a consumer-facing startup would require huge funding. Then they turned their attention to digitizing medical stores but found the sales cycle to be painfully slow.

CHANGING TASTES

Nevertheless, it wasn’t easy to walk away from something into which they had invested considerable time and mindspace. But the first customized app they made for the dietitian who approached them in a medical store made them realize they had stumbled on a space that had received scant attention. It was a steep learning curve for a bunch of young computer engineers to get into the flow of the dietitian’s world. “For two weeks we just sat in a diet clinic in Gurugram where clients were consulting dietitians. We just wanted to understand how this works," recalls Madan.

Zoconut has got going with 50 customers, several of whom employ multiple dietitians. All their customers, except two in Singapore and Malaysia, are in India at this early stage. But the startup has its eye on more evolved markets like the US and Europe. People consulting dietitians is still a peripheral activity in India. But expanding outside India may require a wider assortment of food databases.

