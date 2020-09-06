This startup is slimming the work of dietitians, nutritionists

Madan and her two co-founders, Paras Garg and Balkeerat Singh, started building a SaaS product for pharmacy stores, Pharmbooks. “One day a dietitian asked if we could make an app for her. She had tried out a few US nutrition apps but did not find them suitable for use in India. We built it and then realized we could sell it to other dietitians as well," says Madan. They started to make money doing that and so pivoted their business at the start of 2018.