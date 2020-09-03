TikTok creators take to podcasts, games to retain followers

Gurugram-based Khabri, which focuses on creators in non-metros and small towns and villages who work in Hindi, has also had more creators reach out to them post the ban, and has also gained more listeners. The platform has seen 146% increase in creators and 300% rise in listeners in the last two months. They’re working actively with about 20 creators, who had a sizeable following on TikTok, helping them make the transition from video to audio. Before the ban, Khabri worked with a handful of TikTok creators, and they helped draw more over the past two months, says Pulkit Sharma, co-founder, Khabri.