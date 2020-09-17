TLC, gardening kept me going after I tested covid-positive

The poster in question was the blandly worded warning to the world that I was infected with covid-19, the virus that has affected more than five million across the country. I was confined to my home for 17 days. It’s a euphemism for being declared a social exile, particularly disconcerting when you live in a clutch of flats. The sole occupant of the flat just across the landing now follows a cleansing ritual whenever he passes my door; his terrace door is only open an inch, and he avoids even glancing in my direction.