‘To get ahead in a career, don’t get boxed in by an industry’

I think leaders today are under a microscope far more than what they were in the last 20 years. I think technology, workforce, market situation are forcing them to adapt. I also want to highlight here that a lot of reportage talks about leaders, but I think we should talk about the average employee. Companies don’t get disrupted, employees in those companies do. Today, employees are getting disrupted and they don’t know it. If the employees are unwilling to learn and change, then you can’t save that company.

