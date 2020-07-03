To stay in the game, this poultry firm took to gratitude

“I used to do a gratitude journal every single day. I stopped now, but I at that time I did it without fail, and those who were not in the office would read it as well. They appreciated who was doing what, and what I was going through every day. Not to load the guilt on somebody but we are all committed on this journey. It’s not going to happen with everybody sitting at home. We do sales, marketing, operations. A marketing team can sit at home but a sales and distribution and operations team has to be here. You have to be able to execute it." The tactic worked.