We need to define who gets access to what type of data

Let’s take an example of a startup that has invested in drones to collect data about soil and farm conditions to provide crop insurance services. It will need to report all its meta data on the public platform. Another new entrant can ask for access to all the raw data for free, without making any infrastructure investments. Such an outcome is likely to upend the incentives for innovation. Commentators have arguably labelled this approach as “appropriation of intellectual property" and “nationalization of data". While some criticisms are extreme, the sharp commentary has focused the spotlight on the distortion of incentives. In addition, regulatory burden is likely to increase with the need for extensive reporting and responding to data requests.