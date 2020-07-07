WFH  frenzy sparks demand for architects

He’s reducing the parking space to make room for an 800 sq. ft home office on the ground floor of his multi-level, 15,000 sq. ft house. “I have realised in this lockdown that you need a dedicated work space at home," said Prasad, director of Kunal Conchem Pvt. Ltd, which makes construction chemicals. The space will include an office for his 72-year-old father, who founded the business, and a small meeting area for senior team members.