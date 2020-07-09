What if working from home goes on forever?

Now, that’s not too bad at all, say some of my friends because WFH saves on commute time, and you know what, the last few weeks have shown that we can deliver even better productivity from our houses. None of the silly distractions of office, hence better work output. Some other friends believe all this short-term productivity has only been possible because we know our colleagues well, we have built strong bonds with them by working together in offices for several years. That social capital can sustain a few months of WFH and transactional video calls, and then we will need to be back in our offices, for sure.