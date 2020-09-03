What keeps us going in a pandemic

In May, Kumar opted for therapy when he realized his stress levels had increased in the past few months because of work. “Ever since the pandemic hit, I was filled with anxiety," says Kumar. His startup had just tied up for the 2020 Indian Premier League, but the virus outbreak had changed everything. He had to rework his business model, ensure his employees were comfortable in remote-work setups and streamline new processes. The shift took a toll on his mental health. “A lot of founders go through serious stress, and taking therapy gives you resilience to deal with tough times," he says, adding that you should not wait for problems to knock on your door to take mental health seriously.