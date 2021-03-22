When hospitals get diagnostics as a service at ease

Ease of communication on the network’s user interface also facilitates consultation between doctors and radiologists. Take the case of a woman who fell off a bike, as described by a doctor on the 5CN blog. This was a standard trauma case where the assigned radiologist reported a “non-haemorrhagic contusion with haemorrhagic focus", which in ordinary language means an injury to the brain with a little bleeding. But the radiologist had a “Spidey sense" that there was “something off" in this case. He consulted a doctor on the platform who asked to be connected to the patient to elicit more details. It turned out that she felt weak and had a seizure right before the fall. Then a second set of contrast-enhanced CT scans revealed there were tapeworms in the brain.

