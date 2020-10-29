Where’s our money?

This exercise is not an easy one by any standards. I hope you can trust me to take a decision on when I need to follow the “script" and when I should improvise. I want to express my gratitude to the affected team members for their loyalty and dedication to the company. I want to listen patiently and to allow them to experience the emotions as I break the news to them. I am acutely aware that this conversation will trigger different stages of grief—sadness, anxiety or even aggression—and I want to be able to anticipate the worst-case scenarios and be prepared to deal with them. Most importantly, I want the dignity of my team members to be retained.