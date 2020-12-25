Why goal-oriented organizations miss employee needs

It’s also important to understand why such purge actions are net negative for the organizations. In today’s day and age, value is created through innovation and innovation is driven at the edges of the organization by motivated employees. Unless you believe in encouraging and enabling employees by putting them first and customers second, you will make little progress. Such purge actions are great in meeting short-term cost goals. Stock markets and boards may reward leaders for such swift actions. However, in the medium and long term, they destroy value as employees feel disengaged, demotivated. Such organizations gradually lose market and mindshare. Thus, it is important for leaders to resist short-term, kneejerk cost and job cutting tendencies, and see this as an opportunity by declaring a policy of no-employee left behind.