Why hydroponic farms are trending

The first modern book discussing growing plants without soil seems to be Francis Bacon’s Sylva Sylvarum: Or A Natural History In Ten Centuries, published in 1627. Over the next few centuries, experiments involving plants grown in nutrient solutions took place mostly in lab settings. However, modern hydroponics evolved in the 1930s thanks to William Frederick Gericke of UC Berkeley. A March 1937 article, published in Time magazine, documents the christening of the technology. “Last week a new science was given a new name, Hydroponics, by its foremost U.S. practitioner, Dr William Frederick Gericke," says the article, going on to describe the experiment station in Berkeley: shallow tanks made of wood, concrete or metal, sprouting lush crops of tomato, potato, begonia and tobacco. “The roots of the plants are not in soil but in chemically treated water," states the article.