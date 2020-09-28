Why Indian family businesses still don’t have space for women

Agarwal has a contrary view on this. “The true test of this is to check who the other members on the board are, and what their qualifications are. Does the argument then still have any merit? This again differs from family to family," he explains. This is something Arunachalam pointed out in her statement, criticizing the induction of her younger cousin to the group’s board. She said: “A female heir with a doctorate degree, 24 years work experience in fortune 500 multinational companies, and numerous patents and publications to her name cannot be inducted to the board, even three years after her father’s death, despite being representative of the same shareholding, whilst a 23-year old male heir with a master’s degree and no job experience can be inducted to the board soon after his father’s passing."