Why mom’s office presentation is the one that has to wait

Pooja Malhotra has been working from home for the past five years. A senior writer at APCER Life Sciences, a global provider of safety and technology services, Malhotra used to clock in six hours of focused work daily, till the nationwide lockdown happened in March. Mounting household chores, absence of house help and looking after the needs of family members, who, like her, are bound to the house because of the virus, now take up much of her time and energy. “I have always had a dedicated office space at home, but over the past months getting mind space has become a struggle."