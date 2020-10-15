Why more CxOs are sharing their mental health struggles

In the initial months following the lockdown, Suhail Vadgaonkar, HR head of Urban Company , sought therapy. Like most people, the 33-year-old found himself feeling anxious about the uncertainty the pandemic brought in its wake. Instead of letting it fester, he paid heed to a friend’s suggestion and spoke to a psychotherapist.

“I am fairly a social person. I thrive around people. Within a month of lockdown, I started getting very anxious as I couldn’t meet colleagues or friends. I wasn’t depressed but feared the worst, and found it hard to focus. It began affecting my productivity as I would stay up late and feel tired through the day."

Having felt better with therapy, he thought of sharing it with his colleagues. Two things made him put thought into action: the suicide of actor Sushant Singh Rajput and the internal pulse surveys indicating varying degrees of burnout among the workforce. While rolling out an office mental health policy, where company sponsors one-on-one counselling and therapy for any employee, Vadgaonkar openly shared his personal experience with all 1,200 employees.

“I found therapy useful as it gave me great clarity. After I shared my story, I had a lot of people reach out to me to know more about therapy," recalls Vadgaonkar. The adoption rate of the policy has been 8%, with many grappling with anxiety as well as mild depression.

A recent LinkedIn survey shows that two in five professionals are experiencing increased stress or anxiety due to covid-19, while a 2019 study by the World Health Organization estimated that depression and anxiety disorders cost the global economy $1 trillion each year in lost productivity.

The covid-19 pandemic has helped change the discourse around mental health in India Inc., with several companies rolling out mental health policies for employees. Certain perceptions and stigma, however, remain, especially when it comes to reaching out to a mental health counsellor.

But some CXOs and employees are attempting to break this hesitancy by sharing personal experiences.

Haptik, a conversational AI platform, recently crowdsourced stories of how people dealt with their mental health issues within the organization.

Design head Asis Panda, 30, was one of the people who shared his experience of seeking therapy for anxiety. “I want more people to genuinely benefit it as it has benefited me. I feel much better, calmer, confident and kinder to myself. I want to increase the chances of people seeking therapy, which is hidden under layers of taboo," says Panda.

And it helped. One of his team members recently approached him as she was contemplating therapy. “She hadn’t made the leap because of some misconceptions and fear. Since I was vocal, she felt I would understand her situation. She eventually went for therapy," he says.

Not being in a great mental space can have a deep impact on a person’s productivity. In the past few months, Arpita Agarwal has had four team members reach out to her, expressing anxiety about performance and fear of job loss.

Agarwal, 32, the national head of partnerships and alliances at Dineout, a restaurant table booking startup, has always been outspoken about her battle with anxiety attacks. She encourages her team members to talk about their struggles, if needed. “But there’s still a lot of work to be done for people to consider therapy. Those who approach me behave as if it’s a big secret. We need to normalize it, and more people need to talk about it at the workplace. Of course, there are people who say the person is using anxiety as an excuse at work. But you don’t owe them any explanation. I think more leaders have to be empathetic about people’s struggle," says Agarwal.

It also takes time to break down societal perceptions about therapy and mental health. Anirban Chatterjee, 31, co-founder of online recruitment and education platform Tweak Skills, who himself has sought therapy to deal with anxiety and stress as an entrepreneur, says: “You won’t make much headway if you tell someone to go to a therapist upfront. So, I shared my personal experience, which gave them comfort. I think women are more open to seeking professional help, compared to men, as many feel talking about it or going for therapy is a sign of weakness."

He observes that people who are ambitious seem to have been more prone to anxiety during the pandemic “since they expect a lot from themselves despite the situation being out of their control."

Who you seek help from also matters. There are people who may be sympathetic but can misguide the person with advice since they don’t have any personal experience. Vivek Khandelwal, 33, co-founder of browser push notification service iZooto, says you have to repeat it over and over again to make it “normal".

“When they hear from peers and from someone from a different organization, they are able to relate better and think of giving it a try. Peers help a lot, since people are able to relate to them," says Khandelwal, who has talked about his experience of therapy with his team during the pandemic.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via