Why more CxOs are sharing their mental health struggles

Agarwal, 32, the national head of partnerships and alliances at Dineout, a restaurant table booking startup, has always been outspoken about her battle with anxiety attacks. She encourages her team members to talk about their struggles, if needed. “But there’s still a lot of work to be done for people to consider therapy. Those who approach me behave as if it’s a big secret. We need to normalize it, and more people need to talk about it at the workplace. Of course, there are people who say the person is using anxiety as an excuse at work. But you don’t owe them any explanation. I think more leaders have to be empathetic about people’s struggle," says Agarwal.