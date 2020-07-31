Why the non-conformists will win in a post-covid world

We are all conformists, whether we like to admit it or not. It’s part of our nature. To some extent, conformity is a good thing. It creates a certain homogeneity that acts as a force to bind people. But as an innovator and creative person, I find conformity constraining. My view of conformity is that it is a means of command and control.

Take the example of parents and their standard, outmoded views—‘get a degree first’, ‘don’t talk too much’, ‘focus on your career’—that we keep reinforcing on children. We end up raising our children to adhere to a desired set of behaviours and attainment within a narrow spectrum of right or wrong.

This is the beginning of the end of fearless curiosity, the need to explore, and an interest in difference that builds creative thinking and innovation. This, to my mind, creates a predisposition to the intolerance of difference.

The mindset continues into our adult life as we work hard to ensure that the status quo remains, that people do not question, and everyone operates from the point of sameness.

In a world that’s changing at a pace and in ways no one can accurately predict, this mental makeup of playing by the norms will become the biggest barrier to unlocking the opportunities that a pandemic of this scale and size can create.

We are living in an era of disruption and what the post-covid world needs is a movement of rabble-rousers, instigators and change agents to fill the void and articulate a different, divergent view of the world, to question and reject the norms when they feel there could be another way.

Businesses that will emerge stronger are the ones where the leaders will defy the usual way of doing things, will be willing to live with the pain and discomfort of being an outcast and walk the path alone, until proven. Here’s how you can spot them.

Leaders like these are the ones who are clearly uncomfortable with the tyranny of majority. You don’t find them unduly worried about the negative consequences of appearing different. That’s how they fit in, by not fitting in.

Where do we teach and reinforce the value of difference, of divergent thinking, in the business world? If there is one thing covid-19 has taught us, it is the importance of being able to think outside the box and quickly adapt to situations out of our control.

Innovation doesn’t happen by adhering to norms and following the status quo. Creativity is not fostered by listening to what you’re taught; it grows by doing things that you’re not taught. Simply put, not willing to conform is in essence the same as being willing to innovate.

We all know that the pandemic has caused a volatile, uncertain, complex and ambiguous (VUCA) situation for virtually every single business. Those that are willing to break out and question what they are told and to push the boundaries are set to be successful when businesses begin to operate at full capacity again.





The writer is an innovation and a brand expert.

