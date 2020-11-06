Work from home is becoming a pain in the neck, literally

Chairs are a big culprit. When we make sofas desk chairs they prevent us from sitting in the right posture. The right posture, according to Gurinder Bedi, director and head of orthopaedics at Delhi’s Fortis Hospital, is when your legs should be at the same level or slightly lower than your seat. “Both your feet should be flat on the floor. In case required, you can use a foot stool. Your spine should be in line with the back of your chair which should ideally be tilted back slightly," Dr Bedi explains.