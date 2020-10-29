Your future office address may just be a co-working space

Covid-19 has affected every industry, big and small. Not surprising then that most sectors are looking for different ways to keep the cash flowing. Co-working spaces are trying to sail through the crisis by joining hands with each other.

Awfis, a co-working solutions provider which had stopped operations after the lockdown was announced in March, for instance, is finding its way back with the help of corporates, hotels and smaller co-working companies. It is trying to spread its footprint by taking over unutilized spaces in malls, hotels and other independent co-working companies, in an initiative called Powered by Awfis. This also helps the hotel or smaller co-working company to earn steady revenue, with minimal investment.

Karan Singh Sodi, regional managing director (Mumbai), JLL India, says companies’ interest in co-working places will continue to increase with time. “Enquiries have already come to 40% of pre-covid levels," he says.

The pandemic has pushed people across the world to work remotely, whether from home or from co-working spaces. Many companies are even looking at making co-working spaces their address in a physically distanced world to save on costs related to infrastructure, hygiene and sanitisation. While there’s enough research to show that remote working makes people more efficient and productive, there’s also growing evidence that it is affecting their creativity, especially in the absence of team members. What’s more, the costs that companies are saving on office electricity, furniture and food, among others, are being passed on to the employees.

The chief operating officer (COO) of a Hyderabad-based hotel chain, who wished to remain anonymous, said they tied up with Awfis at the beginning of the lockdown. “Ours is a big hotel, but with physical corporate events coming to a full stop, the banquet halls were lying idle. I have been a crisis manager and have followed everything that was happening in China for long, so this seemed like a viable option for an alternative source of revenue," he says.

“Now with employees from various firms coming to work in the co-working spot in our hotel, when they need to stay the night they also book a room with us. This brings in more clients, something we are very happy about," the COO adds.

Such is the demand that many hotels are reaching out to corporates to offer their space. “With the impact of covid on the hospitality sector, hotels are reaching out to corporates, especially where they have tie-ups, offering them temporary solutions in the hotel rooms converted into office. But large hotels would typically want to enter into contracts directly with the corporate instead of having a third party, like a co-working space, coming in and taking a margin out of their earnings," says Sodi.

This does come with its own challenges though. While tying up with smaller co-working spaces has been relatively smooth, partnering with hotels has required some negotiation.

“Hotels have banquets which are empty now. But these are huge revenue earners for them, so they do not want to get into a long-term agreement and block their banquet space with us. On the other hand, it doesn’t make logical sense to us to invest unless it is for a medium to long term," says Amit Ramani, founder and CEO, Awfis.

Ramani believes this remote working trend will only grow as “more professionals look for options to work close to their homes and companies try to avoid putting all their eggs in the same geographical basket".

Sodi adds that many shopping centres in tier II and tier III cities would find it difficult to get back in the groove, especially if they were seeing low occupancy before covid-19 as well. “These will make way for an alternate asset class use—be it an office block, co-working or even a co-living set up."

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via