Your future office address may just be a co-working space

The pandemic has pushed people across the world to work remotely, whether from home or from co-working spaces. Many companies are even looking at making co-working spaces their address in a physically distanced world to save on costs related to infrastructure, hygiene and sanitisation. While there’s enough research to show that remote working makes people more efficient and productive, there’s also growing evidence that it is affecting their creativity, especially in the absence of team members. What’s more, the costs that companies are saving on office electricity, furniture and food, among others, are being passed on to the employees.